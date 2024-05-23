A Nigerian man has expressed his utmost excitement after acquiring a brand new tipper for himself

In a video shared via the TikTok app, he showed off the brand new truck and revealed the price that he purchased it

Social media users who watched the video stormed the comments section to congratulate him

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Reactions have been trailing a video of a Nigerian man showing off the brand new truck he acquired.

In the video shared via the TikTok app, he revealed what the truck looked like and expressed his excitement over his new acquisition.

Nigerian man shows off his new truck Photo credit: @kingbtc32/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man overwhelmed with joy after buying truck

The video shared by @kingbtc32 showed the excited young man moving around the truck with so much joy.

According to him, it was the second in his possession and he got it for a whopping N18.5 million."

Reactions as man shows off truck

Nigerians in the comments had different things to say with many congratulating him over the acquisition.

@Wisdom asked:

"How much can you make from this daily?"

@dandydon3 said:

"Hmmm if this driver’s of this tippers do you what they did to me that made me to sale off my tipper eeh well I wish you well."

@Ijbaby reacted:

"First time I’m seeing new truck, I only see the ones the driver assistance dey hold big wood or stone for hand dey wage am for every junction. Congratulstions nnam."

@Sammyfx21101 stated:

"Congratulations. Welcome to the business bro. This is what we do for a living."

@shop with cee reacted:

"God Almighty I taaaaaaaappppppppppp ooooooooooooooooooooooo AMEN. Congratulations!"

@maxy said:

"Na big access bro onve you have good driver you are good to go congratulations."

@LOVE said:

"This is the real Benz not buying cars wey u go use just show off that won't bring any income, investments matter's, congratulations dear more keys."

@Chiamaka Okorie Jideofor commented:

"Congrats dear. The person wey give u dis advice go live long and prosper. More investment coming congrats."

Watch the video below:

Caring man spoils wife with 2 kekes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man set the bar high on how husbands should appreciate their wives on their birthdays.

A video showed the moment his wife could not stop crying after he bought two brand new kekes for her and added an iPhone 14 with a diamond watch to the set of gifts.

Source: Legit.ng