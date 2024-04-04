A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to show the surprise gifts she received from her aboki admirer

Among the gifts, she was more concerned about the cash that came with it and wondered how he got them

People advised her to return the money to him if she was not interested and warned of severe consequences

A Nigerian lady has caused a stir as she displayed the gifts an aboki admirer sent to her through her younger sister.

In a TikTok video, @berbie165 opened the bag containing the gifts as she got home and marvelled at the big chicken she saw.

She wondered how he got the money. Photo Credit: @berbei165

Source: TikTok

She was, however, worried after seeing the N18k cash he also sent and could not stop wondering how he came about it.

@berbei165 stated that the aboki sells drinks close to her house and hoped he didn't steal the money just to impress her.

"Where this aboki go see money from?'' she wondered while looking at the folded wads of cash.

Her video stirred mixed reactions, with many advising her to return the money.

Another lady had fallen in love with an aboki cutting her nails.

Watch the video below:

People advised her to return the money

shugaolly6 said:

"Return am o them nor dey collect anything from aboki o."

Big E5 said:

"My advice is to return the money but eat the meat and drink the milk."

dewberry39 said:

"Babe no collect money for aboki hand again,because if u No return d same energy wey e Dey give you, if nah bad person e go hurt you."

Tovia Berlin said:

"U go chop the chicken Abi u nor go chop em cus I de hungry o."

Berry modish additions said:

"No collect Aboki money ooo he get one Aboki wey Dey call me yarinya Dey buy me wafers sticks that year inno know say nah trouble I Dey chop pass 8years now anywhere the Aboki see me he Dey pursue me."

zaddypamper said:

"u dey collect now'oo. when d aboki put something for drink give u and sleep with u no call am ra.pe'o."

Eva said:

"I grew up in North and all I can say is, return that money oo except you’re ready to date him. Torh."

Lady professes love to aboki

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had professed love to an aboki fixing her footwear.

In a short video the lady shared on TikTok, she could be seen expressing love for the shoemaker as he worked on her footwear.

She held his face in her hands and went as far as attempting to give him a kiss but then retreated. The lady kept on disturbing the shoemaker with her 'message of love' but he kept his cool.

Source: Legit.ng