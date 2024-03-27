A woman who had previously given birth to twins has shared another good news after she visited a hospital

The woman said she was told after a scan that she was going to give birth to another set of twins

She shared a video on TikTok showing off her big baby bump and her little babies, who are also twins

A woman said she had been told to expect twin babies after she went for a scan at the hospital.

The woman said she is a mother of twins, and she shared online that she has conceived twins again.

The mother says she has been blessed by God. Photo credit: TikTok/@mytwinsbby.

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on TikTok by @mytwinsbby, the mother noted that a scan confirmed that she was going to deliver twins.

She happily flaunted her big pregnancy bump and also showed people the twins she is currently nursing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She declared that she has been blessed hugely by God and many people in her comment section agreed with her.

Her words:

"When scan tells you another twins are on their way. God has blessed me. I'm grateful."

People congratulated her in the comment section, and she said she welcomed her babies already.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman finds out she will give birth to twins

@swell said:

"My neighbour has 3 sets of twins, and the hubby ran away. She is struggling."

@bamigbosebiodun commented:

"Women dey try walahi. May GOD bless all the women watching this video. Wish you safe delivery ma'am."

@QUEEN BOLATITO remarked:

"I tap from your blessings. Why me? God please wipe my tears this month."

@Aj1 said:

"I need eight at once please pray for me."

@angelakinggbeblew commented:

"As he did it for you. So do I ask this from him. Lord please bless me as you bless her. Amen."

@Mmesoma Ezekpo said:

"Congratulations. You will never lack what you will use to train them Amen."

Another mother shows off her twins

In a related story, a blessed mother took to social media to showcase her twin babies, who look so much like her.

In the video which she shared on TikTok, she was spotted in the midst of the kids as they played together.

The babies have cute skin colour and amazing dark hair, like their mother, and a lot of people admire them.

Source: Legit.ng