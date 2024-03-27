A young girl has left internet users in stitches after her love letter was shared on social media by her elder sister

In the letter, the 14-year-old girl called her boyfriend sweet names and appreciated him for everything he did for her

Many people marvelled at how head over heels in love she is with her boyfriend, while others commented on her handwriting

A Nigerian lady has got people talking after sharing her younger sibling's love letter to her boyfriend online.

@babyvirgin01 laughed at the content of the letter as she read it for internet users.

Odunayo gushed over her boyfriend. Photo Credit: @babyvirgin01

Source: TikTok

In the love letter, her 14-year-old sibling professed her love for her boyfriend and called him sweet names while hailing him.

Odunayo rated her dad only above her boyfriend and appreciated him for all he had done for her.

She prayed for "more cash out" for him and begged him not to cheat on her. The love letter shared on TikTok has gone viral. People laughed at the letter's content.

Legit.ng had shared how to write a love letter with good examples.

Watch the video below:

Netizens amused by the love letter

Zainab said:

"Awon pablet in the making …more cash out ni 14 years."

Ëddÿ mïłęś said:

"Na u teach her she see u write ur own na she do the same."

ÃJÖKÊ‍{April 6} said:

"This baby Dey romantic pass me Omoh."

B ) said:

"Abeg make we see her picture."

Mide backup said:

"Is the ife mi best after dad for me."

IYANU said:

"@Lostgurl why me this gal get man i no get."

Starnation said:

"See children ooo me I no see man oooo."

Linda Kouns said:

"This is the stage for real love She will understand more when it’s 20s."

Candy said:

"She get good handwriting sha."

wunmi said:

"He go later cheat with all this sweet words."

Mum shocked to see son's love letter

