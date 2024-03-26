A Nigerian-American has showcased the lovely house his younger brother acquired in the United Kingdom

Celebrating his sibling on the house feat, he noted that it was not easy and appreciated God for making it possible

Speaking with Legit.ng, the man shared how he really felt about his brother becoming a house owner overseas

Innocent Tino, a Nigerian-American, has celebrated his younger brother, Danny Kay Bliss, for buying a house in the UK.

A proud Innocent shared pictures of his sibling and the property on Facebook.

Innocent admitted that it was not an easy feat, adding that he is proud of his younger brother. He wrote:

"Congratulations to my younger brother for acquiring a new house in the UK Danny Kay Bliss. Keep winning. He no easy. You make me proud . To God be the glory

"Please reach him for any Electrical contract and work all around the UK at : https://rcbelectrical.co.uk/"

When Legit.ng asked Innocent how long his brother stayed in the UK, he said it was six to seven years.

On how he felt about his brother's house feat, Innocent said:

"I feel really great because he has his own electrical company now."

In a related development, a Nigerian family bought their first house two years after moving to the UK.

People celebrated with the new house owner

Sarah Chisom Francis said:

"Congrats to my crush. Na two of us go live there together as future husband and wife."

Gael Ij Thompson said:

"This is necessity, not luxury.

"It's normal to work and get a house.

"It's not everything you make known to the public."

Aniekan Bassey said:

"Oyibo always building simple and classy houses... Well detailed."

Abubakar Tijjani Jibril said:

"Not easy congratulations, I see the resemblance."

Mhiz Jane Christabel said:

"Congratulations to him... please am available for housekeeping jobs thank you Innocent Tino."

Ugobueze Glw said:

"Congratulations to him. I tap from his blessing."

Alder Olusola said:

"That's so much investment involved."

Nigerian lady buys house in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had celebrated buying a house in the UK.

The lady, who posed proudly near her new residence, expressed joy and gratitude for achieving her dream of owning a house.

@theblessingalbright posted a video on TikTok to celebrate her success and inspire others with similar aspirations. Her video received a lot of positive feedback from viewers.

