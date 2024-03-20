A wedding scheduled for April 13 would no longer go on after the bride's secret activity with her ex was found out

The church cancelled the wedding after finding out the pregnancy the bride carried belonged to her ex-boyfriend

Mixed reactions trailed the story as people expressed shock over the development and decried infidelity in modern-day relationships

A relationship which was close to being sealed via marriage has hit the rocks as the church found out the bride was pregnant for her ex.

A Facebook user, Mento Xica, shared the story and revealed the wedding was scheduled for April 13 but has been cancelled by the church.

The bride was discovered to be pregnant for her ex.

Source: Getty Images

Mento revealed the husband-to-be is a pastor and lamented what had become of ladies of this present age.

"...You entered into a relationship with someone, you both agreed to be faithful and committed to each other to the point where you both agreed to get married. Parents, relations, friends etc got involved and date fixed. 13th April 2024.

"Just when everybody was preparing and eager to witness this moment of joy, this young lady was busy sleeping with her ex boyfriend to the point that she got pregnant for him," he lamented.

Mento shared two WhatsApp conversations related to the cancelled wedding. The second chat showed the church, Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), did a series of tests and found out the bride is pregnant.

In a related report, a church cancelled a wedding after discovering the bride was pregnant.

Reactions over the wedding cancellation

Sabinah Solomon Sadiq said:

"Women and wahala,if the ex still love you why is he ex? U shouldn't have stressed the poor guy now, u would have go n marry ur ex na."

Joseph Bako said:

"Many women before their wedding day actually go to their ex for one last knack but then na who them catch dey guilty."

Salome J Amos said:

"A broken relationship is better than a broken home. God has opened his eyes before the wedding.

"It will not be easy but he should move on."

Bukar Emmanuel said:

"Things are happening, so pathetic and pitiable, that's why sometimes i use to feels like staying single ."

Abdulmumin Hamza said:

"Only God can deliver this generation.

"DNA should be free because many first born are not legitimate children."

Eddyx Ng said:

"Which kind public disgrace be this fisabillahi.

"Make this world end abeg.

"Person no reach anywhere Eye don see plenty things ."

Lady cancels her wedding over fiance's demands

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had cancelled her wedding after her fiance gave her four conditions to meet.

In a series of chats shared by @dexterouz11 on Twitter, the bride-to-be revealed that he wanted her to join a cult and take an oath of faithfulness, with the chilling consequence of bleeding and dying if she ever cheats on him.

Additionally, the young man insisted that she quit her job and cut off all her friends before they tied the knot.

Source: Legit.ng