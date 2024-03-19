Global site navigation

"My Salary is N5.3 Million Per Month": Registered Nurse Working in UK Discloses Her Income and Taxes
"My Salary is N5.3 Million Per Month": Registered Nurse Working in UK Discloses Her Income and Taxes

by  Israel Usulor
  • A Nigerian woman living and working as a nurse in the UK has revealed how much she earns as a salary per calendar month
  • The woman, Wemimo, who is a band 5 registered nurse, said her salary per month is £2,767 before tax and other deductions
  • She said registered nurses in the UK do not earn that much, noting that after tax and deductions, she goes home with £1973

A Nigerian woman working as a band five registered nurse in the UK has disclosed her salary per calendar month.

The woman, Wemimo posted a video on TikTok to educate husbands who are married to UK registered nurses and who may think their wives are earning much money.

Registered nurse working in the UK.
The nurse said she earns N5.3 million before tax every month. Photo credit: TikTok/@justdoingmii.
Source: TikTok

Wemimo said her salary in a month as a band five nurse in the UK is £2,767 (N5.3 million).

However, after payment of taxes and other deductions that come from her salary, Wemimo said she takes home £1973 (N3.8 million).

She said the salary is not enough to take care of a family in the UK, especially if there are children in the family.

She wrote:

"It's high time men in the diaspora whose wives are Nurses step up and start helping in the family. I don't think I have seen any family surviving on one income in the UK."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to salary earned by UK nurse

@Figer Walata said:

"A lot of people make more money than nurses. Business analysts."

@Jennifer Chino said:

"Nursing career is just name. Most HCA receive more then the nurses."

@Mrs K said:

"I am a team leader in a care home and I bring home £2500 after tax and other deductions....all nurses should be considering care homes not NHS."

@nelsongarande said:

"I am in Africa, December alone my hustle made me in excess of US$7 000 and I finished my house, yet we still want to find a way to come to the UK, crazy."

Source: Legit.ng

