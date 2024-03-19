"My Salary is N5.3 Million Per Month": Registered Nurse Working in UK Discloses Her Income and Taxes
- A Nigerian woman living and working as a nurse in the UK has revealed how much she earns as a salary per calendar month
- The woman, Wemimo, who is a band 5 registered nurse, said her salary per month is £2,767 before tax and other deductions
- She said registered nurses in the UK do not earn that much, noting that after tax and deductions, she goes home with £1973
A Nigerian woman working as a band five registered nurse in the UK has disclosed her salary per calendar month.
The woman, Wemimo posted a video on TikTok to educate husbands who are married to UK registered nurses and who may think their wives are earning much money.
Wemimo said her salary in a month as a band five nurse in the UK is £2,767 (N5.3 million).
However, after payment of taxes and other deductions that come from her salary, Wemimo said she takes home £1973 (N3.8 million).
She said the salary is not enough to take care of a family in the UK, especially if there are children in the family.
She wrote:
"It's high time men in the diaspora whose wives are Nurses step up and start helping in the family. I don't think I have seen any family surviving on one income in the UK."
Reactions to salary earned by UK nurse
@Figer Walata said:
"A lot of people make more money than nurses. Business analysts."
@Jennifer Chino said:
"Nursing career is just name. Most HCA receive more then the nurses."
@Mrs K said:
"I am a team leader in a care home and I bring home £2500 after tax and other deductions....all nurses should be considering care homes not NHS."
@nelsongarande said:
"I am in Africa, December alone my hustle made me in excess of US$7 000 and I finished my house, yet we still want to find a way to come to the UK, crazy."
Lady sacked from job that pays her N70k
Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady who got a job with a real estate company was been relieved of her appointment after a disagreement.
The lady shared her story on TikTok, saying for all the jobs she did at the company, she was placed on a monthly salary of N70,000.
Jimmy Julia said trouble started when she was asked to come to work on a Saturday, and she refused.
