A man said the price of cement in Nigeria did not go down as he bought a bag at the cost of N9,500.

In a post he made on X, the man, Olu, said he bought 50 bags of cement at the cost of N475,000.

He therefore said the cost of cement did not reduce and called on cement manufacturers in Nigeria to reduce the price.

He wrote:

"I bought 50 bags of Cement yesterday for N9,500 Naira. The hoax News that the Cement price has come down to N7k it’s not helping. Selling Dangote Cement for N7k in Nigeria. It’s even too much compared to other Countries. We urge our billionaire family to help in this situation."

Recently, the price of cement and other building materials skyrocketed in Nigeria.

A man posted on social media that he bought cement at the cost of N7,800 per bag in Kaduna state.

A price check by Legit.ng shows that the crucial building material sales at between N10,000 and N13,000 in some places in Nigeria.

Even the cost of the rod has risen from N8,500 to N18,500, according to a lady who did a market survey.

Another man laments after buying cement

A Nigerian man lamented the high cost of building materials in Nigeria after recently buying cement.

Godswill said he bought a bag of cement at the price of N13,000 per bag, but he did not say if it was Dangote or BUA.

He added that cement was not the only expensive thing in Nigeria, as he got other building materials like zinc and tiles at a high price.

