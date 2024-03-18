Nigerians looking to build a house in the last few months have had to battle with the high cost of cement prices

This has forced lawmakers to invite cement manufacturers to provide explanations on the price changes

Muda Yusuf, the CEO of CPEE, has provided context on the new cement prices and also reacted to the decision by representatives to invite manufacturers

Muda Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Centre For The Promotion Of Private Enterprise (CPPE), has refuted conversations suggesting that cement manufacturers are responsible for the exorbitant prices of cement in the market.

While reacting to the House of Representatives, Yusuf invited cement manufacturers, including Dangote Cement and BUA Cement, to appear before them.

In a statement to Legit.ng, Yusuf noted that the current ex-factory price of cement by the major players is less than N7,000 per bag.

He added:

"The high cement prices is a regulatory issue that could be addressed within the framework of the Federal Protection and Competition Act of 2018.

"The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission [FCCPC] has a responsibility to ensure compliance with the Act to ensure the protection of the interests of the consumers and the public. If there are proven lapses in this respect, the FCCPC should be held to account."

Muda Yusuf makes case for cement manufacturers

Speaking further, Yusuf stressed that lawmakers' invitation and choice of words during a debate at the plenary portrayed cement manufacturers in a bad light.

He added:

"We appeal to the national assembly to always extend due courtesies to investors in the economy in the course of their legislative duties. They deserve to be addressed with respect, courtesy, civility and fairness.

"The logistics cost of cement distribution is humongous, given the escalating cost of diesel and the state of the roads.

"Exchange rate depreciation is taking a huge toll on the cost of imported components of production inputs, including spare parts and machineries.

Cost of fund is mounting as the CBN continues its aggressive monetary policy tightening. Latest headline inflation for February was 31.7%.

"All these are variables which are not within the control of the manufacturers and which have profound impact on production and operating cost."

