A Nigerian man lamented the high cost of building materials in Nigeria after buying cement in recent days

The man said he bought a bag of cement at the price of N13,000 per bag, but he did not say if it was Dangote or BUA

He said it was not only cement that is expensive in Nigeria, but he also bought other building materials like zinc and tiles at a high price

A man bought a bag of cement for N13,000 as the cost of building materials rose in Nigeria.

The man, @Godswil, said it was not only cement he bought as he also purchased other building materials.

The man lamented the high cost of building materials. Photo credit: Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI. Photo used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Godswill said he bought tiles and zinc at a very high cost and he came on social media to lament.

He was reacting to the news which stated that the Federal Government was in talks with cement manufacturers to reduce the cost.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He did not mention if the cement he bought was Dangote Cement or BUA Cement.

Godswill wrote:

"Bought cement N13k yesterday in Warri, I sighed in disbelief when someone bought materials for me today, not just cement, tiles, zinc and other building materials are increasing day by day, they're not even coming down."

Meanwhile, a price survey carried out by Legit.ng shows that a bag of cement now sells between N10,000 and 12,000.

However, a Nigerian man reported that he bought a bag of cement at the cost of N7800 in Kaduna state. He said he bought it at a reduced price as the seller returned some money to him after he had left.

See his post below:

Man uses empty bags of cement to farm

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man living in Abuja has devised a creative means of farming within the confines of his compound to counter economic hardship.

The man's daughter, @ecstacy, said her father used bags filled with loamy soil to plant his yams.

The empty Dangote and BUA cement bags were filled with the rich soil, and pieces of yam were inserted into them and then nourished with water.

Source: Legit.ng