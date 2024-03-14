A Nigerian man who is popular on TikTok has said he does not like a situation whereby some people record a video of him

He said some people who saw him in public rushed to get a video of him after they recognised him

He recently went viral after participating in the ofcourse challenge during which he listed some of the perks he enjoys as a handsome man

A Nigerian man has lamented the fact that people who see him in public rush to captured a video of him.

The young fellow also known as Gorgeious Papito on TikTok said he was in public and someone almost 'chook camera' in his eyes.

The young man said he does not like people recording videos of him in public. Photo credit: TikTok/@gorgeous_papito.

Source: TikTok

Papito recently became popular on the platform after taking part in the ofcourse challenge. He had highlighted some of the things he enjoy as a handsome man.

Now, some of those who know him online seek to get a video of him whenever they see him in public, a situation he does not like.

Papito said if it was fame that is making people trail him with camera, he does not like that type of fame.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Papito's video

@Chioma Akoma said:

"You’re a cute guy,….everybody dey rush you and it’s common among cute guys anyways."

@OSAZUWA commented:

"This guy too resemble wizkid then even get same voice."

@BIG_GEO said:

"You are a cute guy of cause you never see anything."

@Coretta remarked:

"Sorry Henry, it’s common among the cute."

@KC commented:

"It’s the price you must pay for being a cute guy."

@loly_pope said:

"I am a cute guy of course people take pictures of me when I passing."

Lady cuts ties with woman who complimented her husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man narrated the story of how his wife blocked and cut ties with her friend after she commented on his physical features.

The man said his wife's friend visited their house and told his wife that he looked handsome.

He shared how his wife asked her out of their house and also deleted her phone number to cut any form of communication with her.

Source: Legit.ng