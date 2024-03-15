A Nigerian lady left internet users in stitches after releasing the breakup letter she saw in her sibling's uniform

The lady, who was also amused by the content of the letter, said she found it when she was about to wash his school uniform

In the letter, the estranged girlfriend informed the 15-year-old that she was tired of the relationship and highlighted some things she detested about him

@pretty_wura3 has thrilled netizens as she shared a breakup letter written to her 15-year-old brother by his estranged girlfriend.

In a TikTok video, the Nigerian lady revealed she found the letter in his school uniform she was about to wash.

She found the letter while washing his school uniform. Photo Credit: @pretty_wura3

Content of the breakup letter

In the letter, the estranged girlfriend went straight to the point, informing him about his behaviours she detested.

She wrote that he was stubborn and stingy and displayed an "I too know" attitude, and people complained about him.

She added that she was sick and tired of the relationship and has found someone else.

Legit.ng had reported that a 12-year-old's epic letter to a boy had leaked on social media.

The letter @pretty_wura3 shared amused people

RoyceLills said:

"Your truly Ex gf."

Adedayoanike said:

"Y ur brother sef go stingy."

Mj said:

"Leave my inlaw oo."

Usman said:

"Mj you don see."

Oyinade said:

“Sacrifice is the mark of love” opoor oo."

Honeybae said:

"Why Usman sef they do ITK."

Source: Legit.ng