"Am Sick and Tired": Lady Posts Breakup Letter She Found in Her 15-Year-Old Brother's School Uniform
- A Nigerian lady left internet users in stitches after releasing the breakup letter she saw in her sibling's uniform
- The lady, who was also amused by the content of the letter, said she found it when she was about to wash his school uniform
- In the letter, the estranged girlfriend informed the 15-year-old that she was tired of the relationship and highlighted some things she detested about him
@pretty_wura3 has thrilled netizens as she shared a breakup letter written to her 15-year-old brother by his estranged girlfriend.
In a TikTok video, the Nigerian lady revealed she found the letter in his school uniform she was about to wash.
Content of the breakup letter
In the letter, the estranged girlfriend went straight to the point, informing him about his behaviours she detested.
She wrote that he was stubborn and stingy and displayed an "I too know" attitude, and people complained about him.
She added that she was sick and tired of the relationship and has found someone else.
Watch the video below:
The letter @pretty_wura3 shared amused people
RoyceLills said:
"Your truly Ex gf."
Adedayoanike said:
"Y ur brother sef go stingy."
Mj said:
"Leave my inlaw oo."
Usman said:
"Mj you don see."
Oyinade said:
“Sacrifice is the mark of love” opoor oo."
Honeybae said:
"Why Usman sef they do ITK."
Source: Legit.ng