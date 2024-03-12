A woman has left internet users in stitches over four kids' funny reaction to being told to spell KFC

With the promise of a reward of edibles from KFC, the little white kids made attempts at correctly answering her question

KFC is an American fast-food restaurant chain headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that specializes in fried chicken

A trending video of four white kids struggling to spell kFC has stirred hilarious reactions online.

KFC, Kentucky Fried Chicken in full, is a US fast-food restaurant founded by Colonel Sanders and Pete Harman and has outlets in many countries.

@kingmemakai's video has amassed over 15 million views on TikTok at the time of this report.

In the clip, a woman in the background challenged the kids -two white boys and girls - to spell KFC and promised to buy the company's product for them should they get it right.

Three of the kids funnily failed to get it correctly, save for one girl who did.

Watch the video below:

People found @kingmemakai's clip hilarious

Fairy Queen said:

"I think they’re trying to spell KFC phonetically like how to spell K= Ca soo it’d be Caephsee."

UnbearableSweet said:

"The silver caps on the first one tell me all I need to know Mouth just glistening."

9-ETHER-B 215 said:

"First lil guy was looking for the answer in the back of his head."

miamorarielle said:

"The 1st one sounding it out was too cute . They deserve KFC they tried really hard."

kynotkye said:

"Not him tryna give her the answer and he was wrong."

Peterpiper187 said:

"She wrong for this.. she knew the first one didn’t stand a chance."

Jasmine Jackson said:

"You: “Spell KFC” Him: “C” ….. I would have hit the floor."

username said:

"Not a single thought behind the first one’s eyes."

Kid tries to pronounce favourite food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a funny moment when a kid tried to pronounce his favourite food in the kitchen.

In the kitchen, the baby read out the word Nutella on a peanut butter bottle. After reading it out, his attempt at pronouncing the word was dramatic.

He found another means to wobble the letters in a way he thought would force out the right pronunciation as he screamed out 'peanut butter' instead. A woman, Shakirah Bourne, who shared the video, said that though the boy was quite funny, he was still very confident.

