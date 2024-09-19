Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a Nigerian dad washing his grown daughter's clothes while she watched

In the clip, the young lady enjoyed okpa and a chilled soft drink while she watched her father doing the laundry

While some people faulted her dad's action, many others found nothing wrong with it and tagged it a father-daughter relationship showcase

A Nigerian lady, @adannaya026, has caused a stir online with her video of her father washing her clothes.

She proudly released the clip on TikTok and gushed over her father.

She watched as her dad washed her clothes. Photo Credit: @adannaya026

"With chilled pepsi nd okpa😂😂#anambratiktoker #ada …..Nna m," she captioned the clip on TikTok.

In the clip, the lady enjoyed a soft drink and ate okpa (Bambara nuts) while interacting with her father while he did her laundry.

Some people faulted the man for washing his grown daughter's clothes.

Watch her video below:

Nigerians react to the father-daughter moment

stellamaris bby said:

"Mine will even cook sef. person way no get fatherly love won't understand. they do it willingly. sometimes he will clean my footwears for me."

Garcia said:

"In my JSS 1 days my Dad ironed my white trouser and that line didn’t leave until I changed to another uniform."

Nkeirukanma🌹🦋🌝🎀 said:

"My papa sef de wash plate when we don de argue who’s turn e go just go wash am he will tell us that all these things are nothing."

Crystal said:

"This is my father 🥰🥰, he will give me groundnut and coke, tell me sit-down with him while washing my clothes, we go dey gossip my mama."

katboy said:

"The day when my Dad help me wash my singlet and socks before I go school. I no stain am, I wear am for almost 2weeks without a single stain. I miss that man."

Blackiebea said:

"I’m married with a son whenever I go to my parents house for holiday if my dads washing his clothes he washes mine with my sons own without me knowing he’ll just pack it and wash but doesn’t wash my younger sister's clothes."

justineonyedikach said:

"If she's the 1st daughter, make una no put mouth, father's and their 1st daughter na 5&6."

