Nigerian Lady Falls in Love With Her Bolt Driver, Shares Video as She Admires His Tattoos
- A young Nigerian lady could not stop gushing over her Bolt driver and showed him off on social media
- She said she is in love with him and gushed over his tattoos while videoing him for netizens to see
- Her showcase did not however sit well with many internet users as people picked holes in her video
A Nigerian lady, @jojooflele, has revealed that she is in love with her Bolt driver.
Sharing a video of herself being driven by the Bolt driver, she gushed over his looks and tattoos.
"POV: I fell in love with my Bolt driver and obsessed with his tattoos," she captioned her TikTok video.
The Bolt driver did not say a word as the lady made a video of them together. @jojooflele's video has gone viral online.
Another lady had tied the knot with her Bolt driver.
Watch the video below:
Mixed reactions trailed @jojooflele's clip
Iamgreat said:
"The God the man worship will safely help him keep his distance."
Drey said:
"Girl and catching feelings......na so bolt driver go take knack person babe."
Ejituru jnr said:
"Everybody you see naso you dey fell inlove .. them go soon turn you single mother."
Jane babe said:
"This why I no wan make my husband do ,once he is back from his base."
Ogbeni Abiodun said:
"See as people dey envy the bolt driver's.... lol the guy fine."
Jerry said:
"Don’t worry I get matrix and Spider, where u wan go tomorrow, lemme be your bolt driver."
Traccy said:
"Is that not Victor? His wife just born like a month ago."
iykon said:
"Na your boyfriend you dey call bolt driver."
BOifrend DaDdi said:
"That’s my elder brother ❤️… hmmmmm."
Lady shares how she loved a driver
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared how she fell in love with a Bolt driver.
According to the young lady, their relationship started after she got punished by soldiers for violating curfew in November. In her words:
"At a point, I played songs from my phone and he vibed. Naso I take decide say this one na my own o lol. Got to my house and asked if I could text him cause I like him and he was like “okay let me give you my WhatsApp number”. That was how we started lol. I really hope it ends well."
Source: Legit.ng