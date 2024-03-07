Global site navigation

Nigerian Lady Falls in Love With Her Bolt Driver, Shares Video as She Admires His Tattoos
Nigerian Lady Falls in Love With Her Bolt Driver, Shares Video as She Admires His Tattoos

by  Victor Duru
  • A young Nigerian lady could not stop gushing over her Bolt driver and showed him off on social media
  • She said she is in love with him and gushed over his tattoos while videoing him for netizens to see
  • Her showcase did not however sit well with many internet users as people picked holes in her video

A Nigerian lady, @jojooflele, has revealed that she is in love with her Bolt driver.

Sharing a video of herself being driven by the Bolt driver, she gushed over his looks and tattoos.

Nigerian lady gushes over her Bolt driver, says she is in love with him
She admired his tattoos. Photo Credit: @jojooflele
Source: TikTok
"POV: I fell in love with my Bolt driver and obsessed with his tattoos," she captioned her TikTok video.

The Bolt driver did not say a word as the lady made a video of them together. @jojooflele's video has gone viral online.

Another lady had tied the knot with her Bolt driver.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trailed @jojooflele's clip

Iamgreat said:

"The God the man worship will safely help him keep his distance."

Drey said:

"Girl and catching feelings......na so bolt driver go take knack person babe."

Ejituru jnr said:

"Everybody you see naso you dey fell inlove .. them go soon turn you single mother."

Jane babe said:

"This why I no wan make my husband do ,once he is back from his base."

Ogbeni Abiodun said:

"See as people dey envy the bolt driver's.... lol the guy fine."

Jerry said:

"Don’t worry I get matrix and Spider, where u wan go tomorrow, lemme be your bolt driver."

Traccy said:

"Is that not Victor? His wife just born like a month ago."

iykon said:

"Na your boyfriend you dey call bolt driver."

BOifrend DaDdi said:

"That’s my elder brother ❤️… hmmmmm."

Lady shares how she loved a driver

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared how she fell in love with a Bolt driver.

According to the young lady, their relationship started after she got punished by soldiers for violating curfew in November. In her words:

"At a point, I played songs from my phone and he vibed. Naso I take decide say this one na my own o lol. Got to my house and asked if I could text him cause I like him and he was like “okay let me give you my WhatsApp number”. That was how we started lol. I really hope it ends well."

Source: Legit.ng

