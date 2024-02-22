Some young employees of Dangote Sugar Refinery have jumped on the "Of Course" social media trend in style

The ladies in their overalls and helmets shared certain things about life as workers in the company

They also reacted to rumours that they see the company's founder, billionaire Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on a daily basis

A group of young ladies working at Dangote Sugar Refinery have shed light on some activities in the company and their day-to-day life as employees.

The ladies showcased these while doing the popular "Of Course" social media trend.

They said there are staff buses for their transportation to and fro work. Photo Credit: Ben Gabbe, TikTok/@big.geraldine

Dangote Sugar Refinery is one of the companies owned by billionaire Alhaji Aliko Dangote and recently crossed N1 trillion market value on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

Details about operations in Dangote Sugar Refinery

In a TikTok video, @big.geraldine, who joined the company three months ago and works in the process department, revealed that they are always on overalls and helmets everyday.

Another lady in overalls added that people think they see Dangote everyday, but that is not true. Joining in the challenge, another female employee stated that they have meal tickets every month.

One of the ladies continued, revealing that people think they are rich, but that is also untrue. The ladies said they climb heavy staircases on a daily basis and have staff buses to take them to and from work.

Their expose ended with a lady saying they produce about 65k bags of sugar everyday.

Watch the video below:

Netizens' reactions to the ladies' video

Beyond Beauty said:

"How can I apply to work in Dangote??? Please reply."

Kesterblings said:

"Happy working."

Youngb.i.c said:

"Geraldine no forget me when u collect that salary oo."

enyinwa said:

"Salary nah the main deal here."

obalufeiii said:

"Why is sugar so scarce these days."

Dangote Sugar Refinery gets new director

Dangote Sugar Refinery gets new director

The development was disclosed via an official statement signed by the company secretary, Temitope Hassan, and sent to Nigeria Exchange Limited.

The letter stated that the Board approved the appointment at its meeting held on July 28, 2023, effective the same day and subject to the approval of the company members at its next general meeting.

Mariya is the daughter of the billionaire businessman and Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote. She is a project leader with extensive experience and proven expertise in Business Strategy, Planning and Implementation, Digitisation & Mechanisation of Backward Integration Projects, and Mergers & Acquisitions, among others.

