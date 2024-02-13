A young man who is unable to speak has become a viral sensation on TikTok after one of his videos blew up

His viral video was a response to a troll who bashed him over his condition, tagging him 'handsome and stupid'

Internet users sent him encouraging words, while many awestruck ladies declared their love for him

A handsome dumb man has caused a commotion online after he was trolled online because of his challenge.

The man named Richie was tackled by @James123 who criticised him, saying he has followers and views and is handsome and stupid.

Richie said he can't talk. Photo Credit: @a.rich20

Replying him, Riche shared a video of himself with the wording:

"Pls what did I do to some of you?"

Richie hopes to talk someday

Checks on his TikTok page showed he admitted to being unable to talk. In one of his videos, he wished he could talk.

"I can't talk, that's why I am not saying anything but I wish I can say something," he wrote on the clip.

In his latest video, Richie expressed optimism that he would talk someday.

Watch the video below:

Ladies gush over Richie

user8210501463217 said:

"I love you just the way you are, those who were talking their mouth dey put dem 4 trouble."

@Ma'Rhadie said:

"Richie can u make me a video wow i can't help it i love you☺️your smile wish i can see you."

crazybae@19 said:

"You are too cute my guy do me a video please don mind thoz who say nonsense it shall be well with you one day you ,God will see you thru."

user1240357624674 said:

"I just saw your video today and I looooooveed you ❤️❤️ I wish I can meet you."

user925995137457 said:

"I love you just the way you are bro, my big brother was the same as u but he is no more any time I see your video it Rember me of my brother."

Ada said:

"Anything I watch ur videos I just cry see d fine boy na."

Simsoli@N said:

"I don’t have a brother from my mother's side and she pass away last week. Can you please be my brother??? I am born alone."

