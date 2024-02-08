A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to express her anger over the long list her brother-in-law was given as his fiancee's bride price

According to the lady, she thought Imo state bride price is usually the highest and was stunned by what she saw

She shared the Rivers bride price list on social media and sparked discussions about the high cost of wedding introduction

Chidimma Destiny Ogedi, a Nigerian lady, has expressed displeasure about how long her brother-in-law's bride price list is.

Chidimma said the bride is from Rivers State and compared the list with Imo State's.

In a Facebook post, Chidimma said she thought Imo has the most expensive bride price list, but Rivers has proved her wrong. She wrote:

"My brother in-law is getting married to the love of his life who’s from rivers state , he just sent the bride price list to the group and everyone is angry .

"Wait ! I thought Imo state has the highest list for bride price , what is this list that has 13 steps before someone can marry .

"Aah aah!!!! Me sef I’m vexing on his behalf, it’s too long and expensive!

"I cropped some parts because yunno, this thing has step one to thirteen !!! Big big things."

Items on the long list she shared include two pieces of big George cloth, a set of quality earrings and a necklace, 20 litres of groundnut oil, 20 litres of palm oil and 20 litres of kerosene.

Rivers state bride price list stirs reactions

Ada Obi said:

"When I said Rivers State (Ikwerre) has the most expensive bride price list in Nigeria they almost killed me.

"I’m glad it’s showing now.

"And funny thing is they review and add things yearly."

Chidinma Esy Achonye said:

"When I told my husband that the marriage list in my kindred no cost while we were dating, he thought I was whining him. When he eventually saw the list, he said he can’t price anything here ooo. List no reach anything!

"Imo state lists isn’t all that people say it is. Depends on the village and kindred!"

Toochi Ugoala said:

"How is everyone here acting as if they've not seen marriage list before? It's one thing to say it's alot, but it's hilarious for everyone to act like it's new or strange.

"Social media tor."

Jane Obong Awan said:

"If they say they want to assorted you people should give them assorted."

Vivian Nwankwo said:

"Are they the ones now detecting how the trad will be? What if the couple wants something simple more like in house?

"In this hard economy yet people have refused to be reasonable in the name of marriage list.

"This is all unnecessary na."

