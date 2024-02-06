A fresh graduate has left internet users in stitches after showcasing the gift she got for finishing school

In a trending video, she funnily unveiled her goat gift to her potential viewers after dragging it onto the scene

People said they expected something heavier with the way she dragged it, while others thought it was a decent gift

A young lady has caused a stir on social media after she showed the gift she was given to celebrate her graduation.

While she appreciated the gesture, she showed netizens the gift in a funny way.

Her gift for graduating was a small goat. Photo Credit: @adepafel_houston

Source: TikTok

In a video she shared on TikTok, @adepafel_houston was seen struggling with a rope which had something at its end.

She dragged the rope until the small goat on its other end came into the full glare of the scene. Her video amused many people.

Watch the video below:

Her graduation gift amused people

user3039216163307 said:

''The best gift ever. you will appreciate alot some years to come."

user Miss Dee said:

"My sister don't kill it unless is from your family, I have seen some before."

PRINCE ADAMS said:

"I thought we all agreed to be serious this year 2024."

Arbhenar password said:

"So what if the goat run pass you and tied you with the rope."

Prosperous Turyahebwa said:

"The way u were pulling I expected a horse."

chiamaka joe said:

"I was expecting something huge."

BlessingMulti Consult said:

"Congratulations To You Dear, You Made Us Proud."

Debbie said:

"I knew it was a goat ❤️❤️without watching to the end."

