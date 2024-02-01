A real estate consultant has said that any man who earns up to N50k comfortably every month is ripe for marriage

He argued that a person who earns N1 million monthly may still be unfit for marriage if the person can't manage his finances

The man emphasised the importance of settling down with a good woman as wife and shared a good red flag to avoid

A realtor has advised men earning N50k monthly to consider tying the knot.

@arkbricks_homes gave the advice in a TikTok video focused on addressing unmarried men limited by their finances.

"If you can comfortably earn N50k in this current economy, you are ripe and fit enough to get married.

"Because no matter how much you have, even if you earn up to one million, if you don't know how to manage your expenses, it will never be enough," he said in the video.

Realtor gives men a red flag to note

He maintained that single men should go for women more interested in their future and not their current income. In his words:

"The most important thing in these things I said is for you to get a woman that understands you, that loves you and is ready to grow with you.

"If you have someone like that in your corridor, the sky is the limit for you guys."

The realtor warned men against marrying women focused on how much they earn every month. He said a good woman knows how to manage her husband's finances and keep the home in order.

"...I have seen people who started like that from the bottom and they made tremendous success in their life because they learnt that this is what we have and this his how we want to manage our life and they grew together."

Netizens divided on his marital advice

4tune said:

"I’m self employed and I earned 750k monthly and I never think of marriage coz Nigeria economy is bad."

Grace Edward said:

"My basic salary is 80k monthly and a single mom of one child...life isn't easy at all...50k is very small... infact 100k is very small."

KYTM said:

"Please don't listen to him for your own good. Bold people coming out to deceive others."

BOLAJI ADESHOKAN said:

"Here is my advice if 50k is your monthly take home don’t panic use services like CDcare and buy a laptop on installment…"

Poco_bg said:

"Make una no answer am o nah trap since august wen my guy marry nah think him dae think everyday."

decorum 7 said:

"I earn more than 500k monthly but i still don’t plan to get married now self because am still broke."

Korede said:

"You are making sense but wife must be working also to support."

