552k of people on TikTok have viewed the video of a school girl who is endowed with a naturally beautiful face

After her video went viral and got thousands of views, the girl's father has had to come out and clarify that the girl does not wear make up

After the clarifification, many of her fans on TikTok began to appreciate the girl's smooth and neat face in the comment section

A little girl endowed with a naturally smooth and clean skin has gone viral as her video got 552k views on TikTok.

The girl's popularity grew on TikTok after her father, Joshua Edwards posted her video on his handle @daddysgirlroyalty2.

The girl's father has said she does not wear make up. Photo credit: TikTok/@daddysgirlroyalty2.

Source: UGC

A stunning video of the girl named Royalty was posted, showing her in her school uniform. But many of the 31.1k followers on the account were of the view that she had too much make up on.

Video of a beautiful girl with naturally smooth face

In the video, her face looked so smooth and clean, just as if she applied make up. People were quick to point out how make up is not good for a child.

But in a follow up video, the girl clarified that she does not wear make up. Royalty said she is a child and she is aware that make up is not for children.

Her dad, Joshua added his voice, saying there was never a time that the girl wore make up, telling people to accept her beauty as natural.

A lot of comments on the follow up video are appreciating how beautiful the girl is.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@rositanicholas said:

"What about her hair."

@Precious Orissa commented:

"Them hating your daughter."

@khalexy said:

"This is natural beauty right here..... haters gonna hate."

@Dahliabosslady reacted:

"I thought she had makeup on, before even knowing what the video was about. Beautiful baby."

@missericakane said:

"She have BEAUTIFUL glowy skin."

Source: Legit.ng