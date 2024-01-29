A Nigerian woman was overwhelmed with joy after seeing her small-sized husband getting set to wash her clothes

The happy wife did not allow the man to be and sang his praises while showing gratitude for his help

Internet users have gushed over a video of the couple, with many showering accolades on the man

A woman has shared a video in excitement after seeing her husband preparing to help her wash her dirty wears.

In the TikTok video, the man smiled as his wife began to hype him for what he was about to do for her.

She gushed over him and called him sweet names while following him and videoing him.

"One of the reasons I love him," she wrote on the video.

Via their handle @madamoyinandfamily, the couple shares videos of themselves, keeping their followers updated on their lives as husband and wife.

People shared their thoughts on the video

King Reignz said:

"Aaahhhhh. and I de here I never find love? e b like na me no serious with my life."

iamkizzo said:

"And he is too handsome but why calling him mumu kwanu?"

TFC chop_link said:

"The man calmness is so sweet wow he’s so calm, enjoy jare."

Blessing said:

"Husband no scarce, na me dey find perfect combo."

STAR GIRL OF CAMEROON said:

"Wow he is so cute ♥️ if he needs a second wife you inbox me because am crushing on him."

bullet said:

"Abeg I need a boyfriend that will later be my husband I go use like this."

ladypresh said:

"He's so cute and calm. Nice one."

stargal_dera said:

"God bless this marriage."

