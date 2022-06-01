A Nigerian man has proudly received the title 'husband material' from his wife after he washed her clothes

In a video making rounds online, the caring husband was spotted washing her heap of clothes zealously

The video has stirred massive reactions from Nigerians who applauded the couple for the kind of love they share

A heartwarming video making the rounds online has captured the moment a man washed his wife's clothes in her presence.

In a viral video which shared by @instablog, the proud wife was heard hailing her husband as he washed his clothes.

She tagged him a 'husband material' while stating that she would make sure the video goes viral for everyone to see.

At a point, she turned the camera away from him to reveal the heap of clothes which he accepted to wash for her.

"Husband material. Baby look at me. See clothes that he's gonna wash. 500 yards. But e no complete sha. Babe look at my camera. It is going direct to Instagram. Wow my baby is washing", the proud wife said.

Nigerians react

Reacting to the video, Samuel Addison wrote:

"I go love my wife but I no go fit wash clothes abeg. I never even get energy to wash my own talk of that battalion I dey see so."

Chioma Ayinda noted:

"Na this kind love I dey find. Very sweet and special kind of love. You no fit see am anyhow."

Charis Johnny wrote:

"Awwww their love is so sweet. God when ooooo. Me sef need person to wash clothes for me nau."

Oma Gallant added:

"This love is not made in Nigeria abeg. Make una rest."

