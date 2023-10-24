A Nigerian lady has been facing backlash after sharing a video of her mother's comment about her brother's lover

In the video she shared, her mother was heard stating that the girl was very dirty

While some netizens wondered why an adult should be dirty, others found the mother's comment harsh

A Nigerian lady with the handle @polawratons7 on TikTok has sparked an uproar on the platform with a video.

The intriguing clip revealed her mother's disapproving remark about her brother's lover whom she called 'dirty'.

Woman calls son's lover dirty Photo credit: @polawratons7/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the mother was heard repeating; "That girl is dirty."

Mixed reactions trail video of mum speaking about son's lover

The video quickly gained attention, leading to a wave of criticism and outrage from online users.

Some netizens expressed their disappointment and disapproval in the comments section claiming it was embarrassing.

Girl criticised for sharing mum's reaction to seeing brother's lover

Many criticized Pola for publicly taunting her brother's wife and questioned the motivation behind sharing such a private and sensitive moment on a public platform.

@MMASICHUKWU said:

“What if na lie kwan? even if na true why she carry her come social if na your sister or even you you go like am?”

@annabellpatrick commented:

“Is everything cruise to you people na wa o.”

@luv_dera said:

“Chimo.”

@TamaraAsangwa reacted:

“You too will follow somebody's brother home.”

@Shalom said:

“You're your mother’s carbon copy.”

@MMASICHUKWU said:

“Nawa you be woman too karma dey.”

@Pretty goddess said:

“Is like your mom forgot that u are not married yet and she's calling other person's daughter dirty.”

@ADEDUNKE reacted:

“And you be girl oo.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng