A young lady travelled to her village in Anambra state to display her new whip to her family members excitedly

The businesswoman reminisced on starting the year without a car and appreciated God for making her 2023 a memorable one

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the Imo State University graduate shared how she felt returning home with a car

Okpaleke Nnenna Gabriela, the CEO of Beyond Concept Services, stormed her Anambra village in style to showcase her whip.

The Anambra indigene shared a clip on TikTok capturing her journey to the village and how family members received her.

An excited Nnenna reminisced on starting the year without a car. Photo Credit: @beyondconceptservices

Source: TikTok

Nnenna started the year without a car

A grateful Nnenna recalled how she started the year trekking until she was gifted the Toyota whip sometime in July.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She added that it felt good that the car gift came as a result of the effort she put into her business. Nnenna revealed that only her uncle knew about her homecoming.

The businesswoman said her mum was shocked and surprised at the same time. In the clip, family members thanked God for the car as they celebrated with the young lady.

How Nnenna felt returning home with the car

Speaking with Legit.ng's Victor Duru, Nnenna, who hails from Awka-Etiti, Idemili South local government area of Anambra state, said she made the trip on December 24.

The professional cleaner, who kickstarted her business during her first year at Imo State University, stated that hard work mixed with God pays.

On how she felt returning home with the whip, Nnenna replied:

"Returning to the village in my car created a proud family moment.

"It feels so fulfilling seeing everyone happy especially my mother.

"Their Joy knew no bounds at all.

"It's Only God that can do this."

Watch the video below:

People celebrate with Nnenna

GLORY said:

"So happy for you."

Ogemarv said:

"Congratulations my love❤ dis song really touch me."

enefridayjames said:

"Congratulations this is me 2024."

user6944397584123 said:

"Congratulations darling, this is me next year."

user1063142646051 said:

"Congratulations.

"I tap it."

Degreat900 said:

''Congratulations momma."

YOUR-PH-PERFUME-LADY said:

"I pray for this win one day."

Woman buys another car for herself

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had celebrated buying a new car for herself.

The diligent lady had worked hard for years to save up for her dream vehicle, a stunning upgrade from her old one.

A video showed her excitement and gratitude as she revealed her shiny and luxurious car, which had a sleek design and a spacious interior.

The video celebrated the woman’s success and achievement, as she had finally reached her goal of buying a new car again.

Source: Legit.ng