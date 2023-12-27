A successful Nigerian lady who made it big in business built a structure for her business empire

The lady showed people the different phases of the construction project as she supervised the site work

Many Nigerians thronged her comment section to congratulate her on the new company building

A Nigerian lady who sells makeup products has shown people what she has been able to achieve in her business.

The lady used the profit from her business to build a one-story structure as office space for her business.

The lady supervised her building project. Photo source: @headiesskincare

Source: TikTok

Dangote cement for construction

She (@headiesskincare) spent millions of naira on the construction and interior decor of the structure. The company was also well-painted. She stood beside some Dangote cement during construction.

The lady prayed for people looking forward to God for the same blessing. Many coveted her success after watching her video.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

cruelcutie said:

Source: Legit.ng