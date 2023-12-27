A young man overseas has excitedly announced his parents' plans to fly him to Nigeria for the holidays

According to him, his parents made the surprise move after he failed all the exams he sat for abroad

Many Nigerians laughed at him for celebrating, suggesting that his parents may have no plan of returning him abroad any time soon

Nigerians have made fun of a young man after he happily broke the news that his parents have made holiday plans to send him to Nigeria.

The youth, @plutonian, took to TikTok and described his parents as the best.

He expressed joy at the development. Photo Credit: @plutonian

According to him, he failed all his exams, and they booked him a surprise trip to Nigeria. He promised to let netizens know how it went when he returned.

"They packed all of my clothes too for some reason idk what thats about," he captioned his TikTok clip excitedly.

Some Nigerians advised him to learn Yoruba or Igbo languages, fearing his parents may be out to teach him a lesson via the trip.

People thought his parents would pull a fast one on him

Tami. said:

"You ain’t going back G Lagos is your new life now."

may said:

"Just make sure you don’t let ur passport leave ur sight."

Artrex 7 said:

"Should we tell him?''

In_the_clouds said:

"I once thought the same thing I’ve been in Somalia for 3 years now."

Not Victoria said:

"This is exactly what my mom did to me she left me in iraq and still can’t find a way to get my passport back."

Hauwa said:

"If you no fit learn Yoruba or Igbo start learning pidgin abeg."

naomi said:

"Better start learning Yoruba or Igbo bro."

Parents abandon young son in Nigeria over his stubbornness

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that parents had flown their son to Nigeria and left him.

The boy's former classmate, @iamTkay_, narrated on X how the family bought return tickets for everyone elsept him.

@iamTkay_ shared the story in reaction to a video of a boyUK boyiling while his Nigerian mum scolded him for damaging his new jackets.

According to @iamTkay_, the boy was very stubborn but eventually experienced a character change when he got to JSS3 in Nigeria.

