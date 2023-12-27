A Nigerian man has caused a commotion online after secreting filming two of his employees and sharing the clip online

The boss funnily prayed the two of them carried their office romance to the next level in the year 2024

While many people found the clip hilarious and defended the workers, others shaded their boss for being unmarried

A Nigerian employer, identified as Oga Yenne, has lamented online after catching his workers having a moment together.

Yenne videoed them without their knowledge and shared the clip on Facebook, decrying how he was tired of their office romance.

Yenne said he thought they would get married in 2023 but was disappointed. He wrote on Facebook:

"I was really expecting to attend the marriage of this my two workers this year.

"But they fall my hands.

"I pray they carry this their office lomace to the next level next year."

The female worker seemed to be on a call in the clip while her colleague put his head on her lap.

She could be seen tapping his head lightly.

People defended the employees who were caught

Gifted Menasplash said:

"First off u are a nice person.

"A lot of pipo wouldn’t tolerate this kind of lomance in a working environment

"Kudos on that no let’s come back home.

"Take the lead they will follow."

Usenobong Iseh said:

"They should get married so that tomorrow you will say they have money more than you.

"Married first they will join you later.

"Increase their salary.

"Sponsor their love affairs."

Chiamaka Stella said:

"But why e pain u nah no be Dem say make u dey single nah. Oga single but staffs are not no be juju be that . No be juju be that."

Simi Adey said:

"Love is sweet when you have the right partner that loves you irrespective of your present situation."

Elsie Emem E said:

"Small romance wey person say mek them take hold body for office, their boss don show them for outside."

Essang Elijah Francis said:

"I think if you were paying them well they would have done that."

Udeme Godsown Udoaka said:

"Maybe they are passing a message to you indirectly.

"Something like "Boss, this suppose be you and Madam."

