A Nigerian man, in conjunction with anonymous donors, gave three bags of rice to three lucky people in Calabar

The man, Tom Alims, said on Facebook that the street sweepers were doing a wonderful job and deserved to be rewarded

The three lucky persons were seen in photos smiling happily with the bags of rice in their hands

Three street sweepers in Calabar, Cross River state, received a bag of rice each from a stranger.

Tom Alims, a social media mobiliser, said the gift was made possible by anonymous donors.

The street sweepers got a bag of rice each. Photo credit: Facebook/Tom Alims.

Source: Facebook

According to Tom, he has always admired the hard work and dedication of the three street sweepers.

It was not hard for him to choose the three lucky persons because they were doing a wonderful job in the portion assigned to them to sweep by the government.

In a Facebook post, Tom said:

"These three street sweepers deserve special recognition. They are the ones who keep the Street leading into our Governor's Office clean everyday. The fair lady starts from the roundabout leading into the Governor's lodge down to the gate leading into the Government House. The other Man (the only male sweeper I've seen) takes it up from there down to Ministry of Social Welfare and Community Development. The other lady takes care of the suroundings of the Dup Process Office. They all recieved their bags of rice with gratitude and prayers to the Donors. Let's give them their flowers now that they are alive. We appreciate the work they do. May God bless them and their families."

Netizens react as man gives bags of rice to street sweepers

Ogbang Moses Ifoulimre

"They're very resilient. I have watched them countless times politely advocating for their hard-earned money from the government. They truly deserve the rice."

Saviour Francis said:

"God bless you, you are really doing a good work."

Man set to give out 1000 bags of rice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man was set to do a massive giveaway of food to bless people's lives during the Christmas festivities.

The man, identified on Instagram as Mr Blord, said he was going to share 1000 bags of rice, 1000 bottles of groundnut oil and five live cows.

He shared a video on Instagram showing the bags of rice while getting ready for the massive giveaway.

Source: Legit.ng