A Nigerian lady has got internet users talking after showing off the rubber hair she plaited for Christmas celebration

It appeared she had contemplated doing attachment or getting bone straight, but her financial strength did not approve of it

Mixed reactions trailed a video of the lady flaunting her hairdo, as many people thought she looked beautiful

Gift Thelma, a Nigerian lady, has taken to social media to show off her Christmas celebration hairdo.

In a TikTok video, Gift explained that she considered attachment and bone straight, but her money was insufficient.

Gift said it was what her money could afford. Photo Credit: (@glitzempire_)

To cut her coat according to her cloth, Gift settled for a rubber hairstyle and shared a clip showing how the hairdresser plaited it for her.

After the hairdresser was done, an excited Gift made a video of her lovely look with the hairdo. People commended her contentment and gushed over her physical beauty.

Her TikTok clip has garnered over 265k views at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

People gushed over her hairstyle

cdf-19 said:

"This is the hair I really want for Christmas but can't find anyone that can pack it well."

oliviadera435 said:

"Hair wey I do nd i carry my head nd dip inside our drun the pain no be here i have to lose it the next day o."

Libra_goddess said:

''Why i no see this hair b4 i go buy 12k empress lush yesterday to make my hair..."

Princewill said:

"I for like send you 5k for your long beautiful hair but you dey use iphone 3camera while i dey use Android.

"How i want take help my helper."

_Lorita_a said:

"Be like I go join u cus I no understand hair vendors again."

Stay_wicked said:

"I made this on Wednesday, I dey rock am with glasses . I nor send person papa."

mesinoakpo1 said:

"My husband say na this kind people go see husband this December. U look good dear."

