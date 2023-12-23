A heartwarming video captured a man's interaction with his pregnant wife after catching her coming out of a neighbour's flat

Upon interrogation, he found out she went to their neighbour to beg for food and lightheartedly criticised her

Mixed reactions have trailed the couple's video as many people defended his wife with funny opinions

In a video, a Nigerian man funnily tackled his wife after catching her begging for food from one of their neighbours.

The couple's video was shared on Instagram and elicited heartwarming reactions online.

The woman said her neighbour's locust beans caught her attention. Photo Credit: @queen_modest

Apparently, @queen_modest perceived the smell of locust beans from her neighbour's stew and visited the neighbour to satisfy her craving at that point.

It was when she was leaving the female neighbour's flat that she ran into her husband.

The man wondered when she began to beg from neighbours, adding that he made stew for her and that she should have said so if she wanted locust beans.

With uncontrollable laughter, the pregnant woman defended her action to her embarrassed husband.

Watch the video here.

Man catches pregnant wife at midnight boiling corn

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a husband had caught his pregnant wife boiling corn at midnight.

Posting the funny video via his official TikTok account @saucemolowo, he narrated how his wife woke up at midnight with an unexpected craving for boiled corn.

The clip showed the expectant mother sitting patiently in the kitchen while waiting for her corn to boil properly. The video left many people in stitches.

