A lady shared a video showing people how her skin transformed over a period of five years

The transformation saw her going from brown skin to white, making people ask her what she was using

Many reactions trailed the video as some netizens said they would never change the colour of their skin

A lady stunned social media users with the total transformation of her skin from brown to white.

In a series of photos she shared on TikTok, the lady @ikraan9939 showed how her skin looked in 2018.

Five years ago, Ikraan's skin looked brown, but she started a skincare routine that progressively changed the tone.

Now, she looks like a white person, and she has come online to flaunt her new look proudly.

The story she shared quickly caught the attention of her followers, with 11,000 of them commenting on it. Some said the transformation was a bit too extreme and that they would not do such.

Reactions as lady changes her skin colour

@sydney said:

"Sister, you were beautiful before. You don’t need that. Allah made you perfect already."

@0 commented:

"I can't do that to my skin."

@Ari said:

"I love how I look when I’m dark tan. I’m pale right now and don’t feel like myself."

@Osounseriousss said:

"I need whatever ur using for my under eyes."

@rosy said:

"Self-love starts within."

@Eishhhh said:

"I love how the cream changed her eye colour."

@trinachow said:

"When will we be free?"

