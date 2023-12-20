A man shared a video showing when he wore his pet dog a wig which he said was her Christmas gift

The pet dog named Nike was looking at the man as if it was surprised as to why it got a wig instead of meat

Towards the end of the video, the dog stood up and gently shook its head, making the wig to fall off

A hilarious video shows a man who bought a wig for his pet dog as a Christmas gift.

In the video shared by @updateking__, the man wore the wig on the dog's head.

The man said the dog did not like the wig. Photo credit: TikTok/@updateking_.

While the wig is brownish in colour, the dog's skin has white furs, and both sharply contrasted with each other.

King was speaking to Nike, but towards the end of the clip, the pet stood from the bed, and the wig fell off.

The man said the pet didn't like the wig and that he was going to go back and buy another one.

He wrote:

"She too proud. She no like hair. So I will have to go get another one. If want the hair let me know."

See the video below:

Reactions as man buys his dog Christmas wig

@augustinaawoseyin said:

"Nike is not impressed."

@Sally said:

"Even Nike get bone straight. Am I a frog."

@Samantha said:

"Nike is going through a lot in your hands."

@Cynthia onward derbi said:

"Nike looks sad. You should try and engage her in some fun. Playing, taking walks, my dog loves all of this."

@Ana….bel said:

"Am I a stone? Even my namesake first me buy bone straight."

@Lola said:

"God abeg Nike first me wear hair."

@Call me Ayo said:

"Nike is not in a good mood today."

@Omolewa said:

"Nike will be looking like she is suffering."

