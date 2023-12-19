A fertile goat which has given birth six times in 2023 alone has become an internet sensation

Zikkora, a lady who said the breeder is in her school compound, shared a video showing it is currently pregnant

Zikkora joked that people should advise the goat to slow down at the rate it was giving birth to children

A goat with a fertile womb has stunned social media users with the rate it is giving birth.

The goat was spotted in a viral video posted on TikTok by Zikkora, who said the breeder is in her school compound.

The lady said the goat got pregnant 6 times in 2023. Photo credit: TikTok/@zikkora.

According to Zikkora, the goat has so far given birth 6 times in the year 2023 alone.

Also, the goat is currently pregnant, as its protruding belly suggested in the video.

Zikkora wrote:

"Help me and advise her. The goat in your school goat pregnant for the 8th time this year."

See the video below:

Reactions as goat gives birth 6 times

@Jagi commented:

"Na Rihanna be her role model."

@Femi said:

"Maybe na surrogate. She dey hustle."

@lafemmeMojola commented:

"A single mom who works two jobs."

@lulama commented:

"See, I was not expecting and actual goat."

@Akosua said:

"Am I the only one who thought the goat was a person before the second part of the video?"

@Azrael Lacus reacted:

"Not you shaming her for looking for water."

@Creative_vator argued:

"7th pregnancy this year? Nah not possible. Gestation period of 152 days..365 days in a year. How e wan happen now?"

@Random said:

"If you check am, na one of her pikin fit be the papa."

@Eni Favour said:

"Someone tell me why I was patiently waiting to see an actual human being."

@SCOF__00 said:

"The goat take the word of God seriously..."Go into the world and multiply."

