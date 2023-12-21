Global site navigation

"I Don't Know How I Pushed Her Out": New Mother Flaunts Her 6kg Baby, Video Melts Hearts Online
Family and Relationships

by  Israel Usulor
  • A mother has shown people the baby she gave birth to, and her size stunned many social media users
  • According to the new mother, the baby weighed 6kg, and she was still in awe each time she looked at the infant
  • In a video shared on TikTok, the woman said she can't explain how she was able to push out the baby

A mother has expressed gratitude to God after she successfully gave birth to her baby.

According to the woman who uses the TikTok handle, @ifeomaugwu1, said the baby weighed 6kg at birth.

Mother who gave birth to baby weighing 6kg.
The woman said she can't explain how she pushed the baby out. Photo credit: TikTok/@ifeomaugwu1.
Ifeoman said she couldn't explain how she was able to push out the baby, given the size.

She wrote on TikTok:

"I don't know how you do it lord. I don't know how I pushed out 6kg baby."

Her testimony resonated with other mothers on the platform, and they were quick to share their own experiences during childbirth.

See the video below:

Reactions as mother pushes out 6kg baby

@Mrs Tina Tony said:

"I pushed out 4.5kg baby in 2015. God bless mothers."

@Willyevents commented:

"When they used hammer and Scissors to get my 4.5kg out...Lord I thank you still."

@sheloves said:

"God that did yours will do mine. I tap from your grace."

@adeybabs commented:

"Imagine and I go through CS for 1.9. Congratulations, strong woman."

@charitychidera471 said:

"Wow, this is wonderful. I didn't even know that a baby can still be 6kg. I was thinking 4kg is the limit."

@DollarBaby001 commented:

"Make a video of your 6kg baby."

@kimbella586 remarked:

"Mine was 3kg. I got a lot of tears but I still lost her."

@chidiogo said:

"Wetin you con chop wey baby reach 6kg. Congratulations ooo."

@PorscheJewelry said:

"My sis-in-law used clutches for one year after pushing 6kg baby... God bless mothers abeg."

Woman with a big baby bump welcomes one child

Also, Legit.ng reported that a pregnant woman with a very big baby bump has finally given birth to a baby boy, and she has shared a video on TikTok.

The mother, Mildred, posted a short video to celebrate and show off the baby, who was just a few hours old.

But some of Mildred's TikTok followers said they thought she was carrying twins given how big her baby bump was.

