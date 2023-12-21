"I Don't Know How I Pushed Her Out": New Mother Flaunts Her 6kg Baby, Video Melts Hearts Online
- A mother has shown people the baby she gave birth to, and her size stunned many social media users
- According to the new mother, the baby weighed 6kg, and she was still in awe each time she looked at the infant
- In a video shared on TikTok, the woman said she can't explain how she was able to push out the baby
A mother has expressed gratitude to God after she successfully gave birth to her baby.
According to the woman who uses the TikTok handle, @ifeomaugwu1, said the baby weighed 6kg at birth.
Ifeoman said she couldn't explain how she was able to push out the baby, given the size.
She wrote on TikTok:
"I don't know how you do it lord. I don't know how I pushed out 6kg baby."
Her testimony resonated with other mothers on the platform, and they were quick to share their own experiences during childbirth.
See the video below:
Reactions as mother pushes out 6kg baby
@Mrs Tina Tony said:
"I pushed out 4.5kg baby in 2015. God bless mothers."
@Willyevents commented:
"When they used hammer and Scissors to get my 4.5kg out...Lord I thank you still."
@sheloves said:
"God that did yours will do mine. I tap from your grace."
@adeybabs commented:
"Imagine and I go through CS for 1.9. Congratulations, strong woman."
@charitychidera471 said:
"Wow, this is wonderful. I didn't even know that a baby can still be 6kg. I was thinking 4kg is the limit."
@DollarBaby001 commented:
"Make a video of your 6kg baby."
@kimbella586 remarked:
"Mine was 3kg. I got a lot of tears but I still lost her."
@chidiogo said:
"Wetin you con chop wey baby reach 6kg. Congratulations ooo."
@PorscheJewelry said:
"My sis-in-law used clutches for one year after pushing 6kg baby... God bless mothers abeg."
