A mother has shown people the baby she gave birth to, and her size stunned many social media users

According to the new mother, the baby weighed 6kg, and she was still in awe each time she looked at the infant

In a video shared on TikTok, the woman said she can't explain how she was able to push out the baby

A mother has expressed gratitude to God after she successfully gave birth to her baby.

According to the woman who uses the TikTok handle, @ifeomaugwu1, said the baby weighed 6kg at birth.

The woman said she can't explain how she pushed the baby out. Photo credit: TikTok/@ifeomaugwu1.

Source: TikTok

Ifeoman said she couldn't explain how she was able to push out the baby, given the size.

She wrote on TikTok:

"I don't know how you do it lord. I don't know how I pushed out 6kg baby."

Her testimony resonated with other mothers on the platform, and they were quick to share their own experiences during childbirth.

See the video below:

Reactions as mother pushes out 6kg baby

@Mrs Tina Tony said:

"I pushed out 4.5kg baby in 2015. God bless mothers."

@Willyevents commented:

"When they used hammer and Scissors to get my 4.5kg out...Lord I thank you still."

@sheloves said:

"God that did yours will do mine. I tap from your grace."

@adeybabs commented:

"Imagine and I go through CS for 1.9. Congratulations, strong woman."

@charitychidera471 said:

"Wow, this is wonderful. I didn't even know that a baby can still be 6kg. I was thinking 4kg is the limit."

@DollarBaby001 commented:

"Make a video of your 6kg baby."

@kimbella586 remarked:

"Mine was 3kg. I got a lot of tears but I still lost her."

@chidiogo said:

"Wetin you con chop wey baby reach 6kg. Congratulations ooo."

@PorscheJewelry said:

"My sis-in-law used clutches for one year after pushing 6kg baby... God bless mothers abeg."

