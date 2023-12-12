A Nigerian lady shared her full image on TikTok for the first time to show people what her legs look like in reality

The video shows that the lady has bow legs, but she did not say if she was born that way or if it was caused by an accident

The lady said she always feels bad each time she looks at her legs, and this melted the hearts of many Tiktok users

A beautiful Nigerian lady said her legs make her feel bad about herself all the time.

The lady, Muzy Ola, shared a video on TikTok to show her followers that she has bow legs.

The lady said the condition of her legs makes her sad. Photo credit: TikTok/@_zannymoore0.

She said each time she looks at her legs, she feels like crying but said she is still highly grateful to God.

Ola did not say if her legs were that way when she was born, but the video caught the attention of many people as it gathered over 800k views.

She wrote:

"The first I'm posting my full picture. Omo, if I see myself, I feel like crying."

Netizens sympathised with her, and some suggested donations should be given to her to enable her go for surgery

Social media reactions as lady shows people her bowl legs

@Mikun XoXo said:

"It can be straightened but it is expensive."

@Great said:

"Let’s contribute for her."

@Taofeeka said:

"Why am I crying, you are so beautiful. May almighty Allah guide and bless you."

@Amber curt said:

"This girl fine. Shebi if I get money I will just help her and marry her but me sef neva chop talk less of paying my house rent."

@Ajike Ade said:

"My leg was also like this when I was young but it got straightened with the help of calcium, thanks to my parents."

@Cereal Seller said:

"Mine got straightened by itself…..Just be happy please."

