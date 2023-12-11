A young student had netizens asking questions after she disclosed that she switched from law to fisheries in 400 level

In a video she shared on TikTok, Ozioko Camilla stated the whole thing would be a surprise for her parents as she had not informed them

The lady said her decision should not be a problem because she was still going to be a graduate after all

A university student took the decision to change her course of study from law to fisheries.

The student, Ozioko Camilla, made it clear on TikTok that her decision was based on the fact that fisheries was less stressful.

Camilla was already at the 400 level in the department of law before she made the decision to change her course.

This would come as a surprise to her parents, who are expecting their daughter to graduate as a lawyer.

According to Camilla, there should be no problem with her decision to change her course because she would still be a graduate in the end.

In the comment section of the video, a lot of people found it interesting that she could change her course without fearing the consequences from her parents.

Reactions from social media users as lady changes her course

@Faith said:

"Law to Fishery keh? My papa go just burn me with tire."

@karik_pearl commented:

"Fishery wey Ijaw people go fit teach you."

@vszn said:

"Fishery is wild."

@GH reacted:

"Law to fishery right? They will be so proud of you."

@Fine girl said:

"My parents think I’m studying med lab not knowing its education biology I’m doing."

@Onwuka Dominion said:

"It is like God is using you to talk to me."

@princess said:

"The way I was telling my roommate this same thing this morning. This is too real."

