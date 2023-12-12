A lady sparked many reactions on TikTok after a video showed her lifting a giant Caucasian Shepherd dog

The lady, Abisola, said the Caucasian Shepherd dog is 10 months old and that its name is Jane

Some of her followers who saw the video expressed admiration for the dog and said Caucasian Shepherds are friendly

A lady stunned netizens with the way she interacted with her Caucasian Shepherd dog.

A video posted on December 9 by Abisola shows the lady lifting the dog like a human being and holding it to her body.

Abisola said the Caucasian Shepherd dog is 10 months old. Photo credit: TikTok/@abisola1972.

Source: TikTok

Abisola has been described as highly courageous due to the way she carried the dog like a child.

The Caucasian Shepherd did not react negatively or violently when the lady attempted to lift it up.

10 months old Caucasian Shepherd dog lifted like a baby

It just offered itself and enjoyed the moment as if that was what it had been waiting for.

As of December 12, the video has fetched as much as 148k likes and 2766 comments. Some people commented that they are family with the behaviour of a Caucasian Shepherd dog.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady lifts her Caucasian Shepherd dog

@Only_one lade said:

"I have a Caucasian shepherd too. They are so lovely."

@Plhayor said:

"I also have a Caucasian shepherd…. But how can you carry him/her, they are always heavy but lovely."

@mycrush said:

"I just lost one of my dog yesterday, a German shepherd. Missing him already."

@zeema636 commented:

"And I can lift my 3months Rottweiler."

DOCTORATE asked:

"Do you have a Caucasian shepherd puppy for sale?"

@Anonymous MJ said:

"I can’t wait to meet Molly, my Caucasian shepherd too."

@SABI BOI JOEZY said:

"If I date you na so you go dey lift me?"

@Ade WizZy asked:

"You fit carry me like that."

@Shugastouchnigeria

"Una just dey use una life play."

