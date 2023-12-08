A Nigerian lady posted a video showing that her family took Agege bread to a wedding and distributed it as a souvenir

The lady, Ogtomisin, said her family gave out the loaves of bread freely as a favour at the wedding ceremony

Guests were spotted holding as many as five loaves of the bread with smiles on their faces, indicating they were happy

It was all joy when a Nigerian family arrived at a wedding and distributed Agege bread as a souvenir.

The bread was specially customised for the event with the inscription 'Divine Agege Bread.'

Guests were happy to get loaves of bread. Photo credit: TikTok/@ogtomisin.

Source: TikTok

Guests at the wedding were happy to go home with loaves of bread as they flaunted them after getting their share.

Agege bread shared at Nigerian wedding

Some people took more than one loaf of the bread, indicating that the whole thing was not a bad idea.

Sharing the video, Ogtomisin, said her family made the bread and gave them out at the wedding as a favour.

The video was captioned:

"Divine Agege bread strikes again. Wedding edition."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as bread is shared at a Nigerian wedding

@mursee said:

"Won’t 3 spoil before e finish 2?"

@Gift commented:

"On who taking 5 to go?"

@notmaz said:

"Was this part of bride price?"

@Brownskinbaddie said:

"I will take five even. I'm waiting for you."

@sisibiko said:

"Agege bread is powerful."

@BigDebo commented:

"Leaving with 5 is madness."

@BarbTemz said:

"I love going to Naija weddings. The party favours are like no other."

@favour commented:

"This will be the gift at my house wedding."

@Remi said:

"Please pass one. I want to use it and eat beans."

Source: Legit.ng