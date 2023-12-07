A Nigerian man recalled his first date in the United Kingdom which involved a lady of three nationalities

He said he asked her to pick a venue and she settled for a coffee shop that happened to be in her city

His experience sparked a debate around dates, just as some people seized the opportunity to shade Nigerian ladies

An X influencer has narrated how his first date abroad went and got many people talking.

In a tweet on X on Wednesday, December 6, the Nigerian, @Wizarab10, stated that it was in the United Kingdom and was with a lady of British-Dutch-American descent.

According to him, the date was in her city and when he asked her to pick a venue, she chose a coffee shop.

He added that the date didn't cost him up to £5 (over N5k) and that the lady took only coffee. He said the date lasted four hours. He wrote:

"First date I went in the UK was with a British-Dutch-American lady. It was in her city in Coventry and I asked her to pick the venue on my tab but she chose a coffee shop. The date lasted 4 hours.

"I didn’t spend up to £5.

"You don't have to fine-dine to call it a date."

Netizens shared their thoughts on his UK dating experience

@iAbdullaaah said:

"Tell a Nigerian lady to choose a venue and she'll be calling Eko Atlantic + She has to try all the meals there so the gist will bang when she tells her friends.

"LOL!!"

@anyidon247 said:

"In Nigeria even if it lasts for only 5 minutes.

"She'll pack takeaway foods like someone going back to IDP camp.

"You'll end up spending more than £5."

@_Ejoke said:

"It's a date so if anyone is hungry, let he/she eat from home unless it was specifically planned to be a food date.

"People will go out and focus on food rather than getting to know if it's a mad person they're out with."

@Sir_Adeeyy said:

"You guys can now see that it is actually the mentality.

"Imagine thinking that catching up & getting to know people over coffee is boring.

"Some Naija babes will embarrass you sha- Na only food dem know, as if the food will make the conversation more interesting. Abolounjeku."

@AfrokonnectNG said:

"Spending 4 hours drinking coffee? Hope you guys didn’t get bored."

@therealdaddymo1 said:

"I had a similar experience with a half-Italian, half-Jamaican chic back in Uni. She was in Leeds and showed me round her city and went for a curry after hanging out for hours, catching trips. She insisted on paying. I insisted on paying. The thing almost turned to fight."

