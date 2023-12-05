A Nigerian lady could not believe what she found after finally breaking her two wooden saving boxes

According to the lady who claimed she stays alone, she put in over N300k in the boxes and was shocked to see smaller denominations instead

She shared a video of her discovery and stirred massive reactions online as people opened up about their experiences

A Nigerian lady, identified as Juliet, has cried out on social media after finding smaller currency denominations in her piggy banks.

Juliet said she bought the boxes from a woman in a market and expected more than N300k as she put in over N200k in one and over N100k in the other.

The lady said she stays alone. Photo Credit: @trendyjulz92

Source: TikTok

Quite shockingly, Juliet found wads of N20 and N50 notes and poured them on the floor for netizens to see.

According to Juliet, she stays alone and can't understand how it happened. She advised people to be careful.

"I have been hearing about these kinds of things happening to people, until it happened to me. Im still in shock, Mind you I live alone," she captioned her TikTok video.

Watch the video below:

People react to her video

dorisoshiegbu said:

"So sorry dear... Don’t buy already made. You can go to carpenter shop for them to make one for you."

Olabode Fadayomi said:

"The more you look the less you see. Ask very well in the house you live, babe them don swap your boxes. Juju no get proxy."

Favy gold 234 said:

"Dem do me too my guy, the only money I put inside was 1k and 5h I went back to see only 2500 in my saving box ahje me I cried oo."

Big baby said:

"Pack the money and go and give the woman she go run mad or you give beggars don’t spend it oh."

Don_Sammie45 said:

"The question is do you have a husband if you do go amd ask him he's responsible for this action."

Wilson Pricy said:

"This is why I don't buy already made saving box instead go to carpenter and watch them make one for me."

Sheis_dammie said:

"This has happened to me bfr they disappeared don’t buy saving box tell carpenters to make one for you in your presence."

Lady in tears over money she found in her piggy bank

In a related report, a lady was heartbroken after breaking her piggy bank to discover a huge chunk of her money was missing.

Her brother, who narrated the incident and also shared a video of his sister weeping, said she had expected about N40k but found N7k.

The elder brother added that he and his second sister also recorded similar losses of money. The man revealed that they had all bought the piggy bank together.

Lady laments after breaking her piggy bank

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had cried out after some money went missing in her piggy bank.

In a clip shared by @instablog9ja, the woman held the broken piggy bank as she lamented about the theft, showing people what remained of the money she has been saving.

She said that she realised her money was gone when she bought a new box and wanted to transfer the money from the old box.

According to her, she had over N60k When she opened the piggybank, she met about half the amount.

Source: Legit.ng