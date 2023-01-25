A woman in Kano state has walked down the aisle with a man who happened to be her daughter' rejected suitor

The new bride, who quit her previous marriage, stated that she contacted clerics before taking the action and they affirmed that it was not prohibited

Despite not enjoying the support of her family members and relatives, the woman went ahead with her marriage plans

After calling it quits on her marriage, a woman in Kano state got married to her daughter's rejected boyfriend.

According to Daily Trust, the incident happened in Rano Local Government Area (LGA) after the lady's daughter named Aisha turned the man down.

The woman, Malama Khadija, said she decided to make the move as she realised that both of them should not lose him, noting that she is equally as beautiful as her daughter.

Explaining her action, Khadija revealed that she did not do it without making consultations. She said she contacted clerics before reaching out to her new husband's family. In her words:

“I didn’t do it with ignorance. I contacted clerics and they said it is not prohibited. When I contacted him, he agreed, but my parents and relatives refused to do the marriage rites. That was why I decided to go to Hisbah and we are happily married now.”

She reportedly mounted pressure on her husband to divorce her and got married despite disapproval from her family and relatives.

