A photo trending on social media shows a group of people flying the banner of an investment platform suspected to be a Ponzi scheme

The banner boldly declared that the Mavrodi Mondial Movement, MMM is back and that it offers a 36% return on investment

The photo has attracted many condemnations from social media users, with some even calling for the arrest of the MMM promoters

A photo shared on social media shows a group of people promoting what is suspected to be a Ponzi scheme.

The group was spotted promoting the Mavrodi Mondial Movement, or MMM which failed years ago and ruined investor's funds.

Some said those promoting the Ponzi scheme should be arrested. Photo credit: Twitter/@RBiakpara.

The banner clearly declared that MMM was back and that it would offer investors a 36% return on investment.

According to the banner, the failed investment scheme is back to accomplish its mission.

In 2017, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC, estimated that three million Nigerians lost N18 billion in MMM.

The latest promotion of the failed investment scheme has sparked reactions among Nigerians after it was shared on Twitter by Roy Biakpara, who condemned the move. The photo is not dated, but many Nigerians are calling for the arrest of the promoters.

Reactions as group promotes MMM

@RBiakpara said:

"I mean, in Kaduna some years ago, there was one called “Gaseous” and people still pumped their money in."

@JamesLekwauwa said:

"I believe this is an old video."

@ehimaggie commented:

"They're supposed to arrest all of them here."

@Uyanwunechuks said:

"They said "affliction shall never rise the second time" I hope I got the quote correctly."

@McCartney000 said:

"Keyword: to accomplish its mission."

@Awoken9ijaYouth commented:

"Wait! MMM, that was a confirmed scam! I still dey wait for help since 2016."

@D_lone_wolf_ said:

"These people want to finish what they've started. Even the original owner of MMM is dead."

