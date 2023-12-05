A Nigerian businesswoman who lives in Canada showed off many cars she was shipping back home

The cars are not hers, but they belong to customers whom she helped purchase the exotic rides over there

She was seen in a video saying prayers over the cars before they would be shipped to their owners.

A Nigerian businesswoman buys cars in Canada and ships them to Nigeria for interested clients.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady showed some of the cars she had prepared for shipping.

The lady said she prays on the cars before shipping them to Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/@ify3591.

She said she likes to pray over the vehicles before they would set sail enrout Nigeria. The exotic cars include Lexus and Toyota, and they look very neat.

She captioned the video:

"Me praying for my cars and their owners before sending them to Nigeria. Hubby captured me unawares."

After she posted the video on TikTok, many of her followers indicated interest in patronizing her. The video was shared @ify3591.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as businesswoman shipps cars to Nigeria

@King Owen said:

"Your Hustle is bless by the power that raised Jesus Christ from the dead Amen."

@Mc Bioseh reacted:

"May my God bless your hustle."

@romanackjay jaiyong said:

"I need your help. I am in Ghana."

@romanackjay jaiyong said:

"Please, I will like to buy."

@Chris Dental said:

"Blessed cars. The new owners would enjoy them truly."

@daddyibeji commented:

"May the good Lord continue to bless your hustles IJN."

@amobimba remarked:

"Madam, please I need Nissan joke 212 model."

@kuwa kusaa said:

"I need Lexus 350."

@Bioseh Chinye said:

"Yes, IJN amen to the prayers you said. Let them enjoy their cars to the fullest."

@Bongo wire asked:

"Na only car you dey ship? Abeg ship me come that side USA."

@J.O.K.I said:

"The lord is your strength ma."

