A Nigerian lady who successfully moved to the United States has become a citizen of the country not long after her relocation

The lady, identified as Jane Owolabi Taiwo, has also successfully joined the US Navy and became a sailor

Jane shared a video on TikTok showing off her navy uniform and celebrating after becoming a sailor

A Nigerian lady has achieved accelerated success after relocating to the United States of America.

The lady, Jane Owolabi Taiwo, became a citizen of the US shortly after moving to the country.

The lady relocated to the USA and joined the US Navy. Photo credit: TikTok/@jane_onfleek.

Also, Jane has completed her training and become a sailor in the US Navy, an achievement she is very happy to share with her followers on TikTok.

In a new video she posted on TikTok, Jane was seen in her Navy uniform as she sang with joy in her heart.

In another video posted in 2022, Jane showed the day she passed out of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.

Her success story inspired many comments from her followers, some of whom indicated interest in joining the US military.

When asked how one could join the US Navy, Taiwo said the person must be a citizen of the United States.

Netizens congratulate lady who joined US Navy

@Ayomideanthony asked:

"Hello ma. Can you help me out to join US Army?"

@nelsonmathewomale said:

"This job, my late Uncle was a captain, he hardly has time for family...., I don't want to talk about my Dad, No time for family."

@Badboy said:

"I swear I love you please follow me. I beg you I'm a soldier too."

@Engr_solomon commented:

"How soldier go fine like this."

@Alvin_Money said:

"You’re too pretty and well-packaged. Abeg me wan join US Army oh babe."

@BigBoy Star commented:

"Hello ma please help me I also want to become a military in USA."

@Ogsamuelr reacted:

"Navy Seals. Much love for the Navy. In Nigeria, We say 'Onward Together."

@Kelly commented:

"Seeing your beautiful smile makes my new day on the first of this December Happy and happy."

@Ebenco Crown reacted: "

I don't know why am always happy seeing Yòrúbá being successful... it's joyful seeing you all making Yòrúbá proud abroad."

@Easymemo said:

"Too elegant and gallant."

