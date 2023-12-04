A Nigerian man travelled to Ilorin on a Friday for a business purpose and left his girlfriend in his Abuja apartment

On his return home, he was shocked to see the level of damage she did to the house and lamented on social media

According to him, she must have thought he couldn't keep in touch with her while away because he was cheating

A Nigerian man has decried how his girlfriend destroyed his Abuja apartment over her suspicion he was cheating on her.

In a tweet on X, @Sarkideyforyou explained he left for Ilorin on a Friday for a business engagement and could not be in communication with his girlfriend due to the poor network in the area.

She scattered his apartment

He shared a picture of what he found upon his return to the apartment days later. He added that their relationship is just a month old.

The disappointed man revealed his lawyer has already been involved in the matter. He tweeted:

"So I traveled since on Friday morning for a business in Ilorin and the area has no stable network, as result of poor network in Ilorin so I couldn't communicate with my 1-month-old girlfriend I left in my apartment in Abuja throughout Saturday and Sunday.

"This babe thought I was with other women or probably cheating on her and that was why I switched off my phone, coming back to Abuja this is how I met my room, my neighbor said she left around 5 O'clock."

Some netizens, however, doubted the authenticity of his story.

Mixed reactions trail his story

@_Faithforyou said:

"We need to hear her own side of the story too. What if she has been suspecting you before this moment."

@Tope_Orus said:

"Tell people which area in Ilorin has poor network, that you can't find any way to communicate for good 30 days."

@EgoRieNsi_1 said:

"Why you go leave your house for a one month old relationship girlfriend.. Are you blind for love."

@Emydollarssssss said:

"Oloun if she no sleep for police station then this evening go be her burial, there's no two ways about it."

@RaymanAdeleke said:

"As result of poor network in Ilorin so I couldn't communicate with my 1 month old girlfriend i left in my apartment in Abuja through out Saturday and Sunday...abeg abeg."

@lady_buugg said:

"I think first you should have her arrested, let her pay for damages then file a restraining order against her cos she is obviously a mad woman."

