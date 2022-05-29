Following a break up, a heartbroken lady went to her boyfriend's house and turned things upside down

In a viral video she shared, the lady destroyed his television, Xbox and other fittings in the apartment

She used cuss words on him and flattered herself as she wrecked havoc in the apartment to her satisfaction

People take relationship break ups differently, but a lady's action after her man ended things with her has sparked outrage on social media.

This is as the lady took out her bitterness on his 'innocent' apartment, as seen in a video @instablog9ja shared on Instagram.

She destroyed things in his apartment. Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

The heartbroken lady recorded herself as she destroyed his TV, furniture and fittings.

She also threw his Xbox downstairs through the window - it shattered into pieces on hitting the ground.

The lady showed the state of his kitchen which is in a mess as a result of her destroying things in it.

While at it, she flattered herself and used cuss words on her boyfriend, knocking him for messing with her.

She went as far as using his toothbrush to scrub off dog poo on slippers in a sink.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@dat_urhobo_guy said:

"Most certainly a “black” lady. I’m guessing a JAMAICAN. You can’t break their hearts and go scot-free. Those in Brooklyn and Florida knows what I’m talking about."

@onyiie_n said:

"If he beats you now, you will scream and victimize yourself when you are initially the oppressor, she needs serious anger management."

@jaretare said:

"This kind thing Dey turn some people on. It will shock you they slept together that night."

@leaddyskincare said:

"Date normal people you will not hear,you will be looking for people who do BSDM or people you can do it with.

"This is the result."

