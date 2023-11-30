Global site navigation

"I Want to Buy Rice From You": Lady Who Sells Food Turns into Beautiful Slay Queen After Hustling
Family and Relationships

by  Israel Usulor
  • A lady who sells food has posted a video showing herself when she was at her shop and when she was done hustling
  • In the video, the lady transformed into a beautiful damsel, making people to call her a slay queen
  • TikTok users are admiring the lady, and some of them said they would like to buy food from her

Many reactions have trailed the video of a slay queen who owns a mama put shop.

The slay queen was spotted at her business place, where she was regularly dressed while hustling for daily bread.

Lady turns into slay queen after hustling.
The lady sells food at a mama put joint. Photo credit: TikTok/@blessingonose295.
In a video shared on TikTok by @blessingonose295, the lady was busy selling food to her customers, but those looking at her didn't notice her beauty.

When she was done with her hustling, she transformed into a slay queen, wearing a nice gown and chilling in town.

Her beauty in the video sparked many reactions as a lot of TikTokers started admiring her.

Many of those who reacted said they would like to visit the lady's restaurant and patronise her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mama put lady turns into slay queen

@hermother'sdaughter said:

"Me at my mums shop vs me in school."

@Serena commented:

"Belike I don chop this rice for Ringroad."

@Mmeso__Ọma said:

"My jaw dropped. Wow!"

@Anita Bella asked:

"Is this not Orerokpe where I use to eat?"

@fruitful said:

"God bless every hardworking woman."

@Peggy Ovire reacted:

"When your blessings start coming you sef go shock. I love this girl."

@Chinwe Agu commented:

"Just wow. You ate this challenge and left no crumbs."

@Gifty commented:

"I dey come for free rice later."

@Pearl Essentials said:

"Yes oh I love hard working ladies. You need to see them on Sundays looking so fine."

Lady celebrates five years in Akara business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who hustles by selling Akara by the roadside is celebrating her five years in the business.

The lady, Amy Special Fries, shared a video on TikTok to mark the event and to show the progress she has made.

Amy looked posh in the video, and a lot of netizens could not help but admire her dedication to the business.

