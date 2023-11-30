A lady who sells food has posted a video showing herself when she was at her shop and when she was done hustling

In the video, the lady transformed into a beautiful damsel, making people to call her a slay queen

TikTok users are admiring the lady, and some of them said they would like to buy food from her

Many reactions have trailed the video of a slay queen who owns a mama put shop.

The slay queen was spotted at her business place, where she was regularly dressed while hustling for daily bread.

The lady sells food at a mama put joint. Photo credit: TikTok/@blessingonose295.

In a video shared on TikTok by @blessingonose295, the lady was busy selling food to her customers, but those looking at her didn't notice her beauty.

When she was done with her hustling, she transformed into a slay queen, wearing a nice gown and chilling in town.

Her beauty in the video sparked many reactions as a lot of TikTokers started admiring her.

Many of those who reacted said they would like to visit the lady's restaurant and patronise her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mama put lady turns into slay queen

@hermother'sdaughter said:

"Me at my mums shop vs me in school."

@Serena commented:

"Belike I don chop this rice for Ringroad."

@Mmeso__Ọma said:

"My jaw dropped. Wow!"

@Anita Bella asked:

"Is this not Orerokpe where I use to eat?"

@fruitful said:

"God bless every hardworking woman."

@Peggy Ovire reacted:

"When your blessings start coming you sef go shock. I love this girl."

@Chinwe Agu commented:

"Just wow. You ate this challenge and left no crumbs."

@Gifty commented:

"I dey come for free rice later."

@Pearl Essentials said:

"Yes oh I love hard working ladies. You need to see them on Sundays looking so fine."

Lady celebrates five years in Akara business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who hustles by selling Akara by the roadside is celebrating her five years in the business.

The lady, Amy Special Fries, shared a video on TikTok to mark the event and to show the progress she has made.

Amy looked posh in the video, and a lot of netizens could not help but admire her dedication to the business.

Source: Legit.ng