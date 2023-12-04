A kid was spotted at a salon getting her hair done, but the video has caught the attention of many netizens

The baby girl's hair was so short that many didn't think the stylist would be able to braid it, but she did

The hairstylist used a needle to braid the hair, and it was so beautiful at the end that many found it attractive

A hairdresser is receiving accolades on social media because of a job she did.

In a trending video, the hairdresser braided the hair of a child. What made the video interesting was that the hair was short.

The hairdresser did a wonderful job. Photo credit: Instagram/@gossipmillnaija.

Source: Instagram

Not many netizens thought the lady would be able to braid it, but she handled it so well.

She even made use of a needle to properly pick up the tiny strands of hair on the child's head.

In the end, the baby was completely transformed as she looked cute. Some netizens, however, said it could be painful for the child.

Others defended the stylist as they said the child did not look like someone who was in any pain. The video was shared by @gossipmillnaija.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady braids short hair

@its_wealth_01 said:

"Omo, this lady can help us patch this country together."

@lola_comfort commented:

"This doesn't even look painful. You people should shut up."

@carphy_flinks said:

"It’s beautiful but Shey headache no go dae worry her like this."

@endylight1 said:

"Good job, but it’s too tight for the child na."

@effedeborah reacted:

"The thing fine well well."

@properties_by_susan said:

"I was angry at first. But when I saw the final look and how happy the kid."

@her_majestynessa said:

"I can imagine the pains. Sorry poor baby."

Beauiful baby girl with long hair goes viral on TikTok

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a baby who has thick and natural hair on her head went viral on TikTok.

The baby girl was seen playing while sitting on the floor.

Also, her mother was combing her hair, and the thickness became evident to many people.

Source: Legit.ng