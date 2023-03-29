A woman who is a nanny has signed off from her duty post after serving a family for as long as 14 years

A family has been left deeply heartbroken after their long-serving nanny signed out of their house.

An emotional TikTok video showed when the nanny was leaving, and she was accompanied to the airport by the family.

The nanny had served the family for 14 years before leaving.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by @sheng091180, it was revealed that the nanny had served the family for as long as 14 years.

Nanny leaves family after 14 years

The moment they arrived at the airport from where she would depart, the mother and her children wept profusely.

The children hugged the nanny passionately and broke into uncontrollable tears when the reality hit them.

From the way they became emotional at the airport, people have concluded that the nanny was more or less a family member.

The video has sparked reactions among TikTok users, many of who admitted that it made them cry too.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@aubaba87 said:

"When the kids are crying, it shows that she is an extremely good nanny."

@lilianelorelle said:

"Oh God! I didn't notice when tears rolled down my eyes."

@keekz commented:

"She put her heart and soul into those babies. I hope they never forget her."

@jonardmirano6 said:

"Sometimes, nannies are the real mothers than the real ones."

@letty said:

"Awww! Those were her babies. You can feel the love in this video. She watched them grow up and she knows them better than anyone."

@teresag605 reacted:

"I'm in tears watching this. The children are the ones who suffer the hurt."

Source: Legit.ng